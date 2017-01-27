Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day as its occupational forces are engaged in trampling basic rights of Kashmiri people for the past seven decades.

While referring to Governor NN Vohra’s address, Gilani said the remarks depicted the age-old obstinate and egoistic attitude of the Indian rulers. “It is better for the Indians to understand the message carried and conveyed by people’s uprising in 2016. It is futile to cover facts,” he said while terming the ongoing uprising as referendum by people against India.

“Instead of taking note of the aspirations of people, the rulers resorted to brute force and with its military might are desperate to silence the genuine voices,” he added.

Responding to Governor’s criticism of strikes, the APHC Chairman said the people in Kashmir resent and express their feelings through peaceful means. “We are not craving for shutdown calls or protesting on streets. It is natural discourse and we will continue our fight and show our resentment till the last solider leaves our territory,” he argued. He said the Governor’s address was nothing but jugglery of words. “It is their routine exercise, yet carries nothing except arrogance,” Gilani said referring India’s inflexible stance. He thanked people for observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day.