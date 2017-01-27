JAKARTA:- A Indonesian Constitutional Court judge has been detained for allegedly accepting $160,000 in bribes, officials said Thursday, the latest blow to the country’s graft-riddled judiciary. Patrialis Akbar, who also used to be Indonesia’s justice minister, was detained Wednesday by the anti-graft agency for allegedly receiving the money from a meat importer who was seeking to influence a review by the court of a livestock law. “I, on behalf of the Constitutional Court, convey my deepest apology to all Indonesians,” court Chief Justice Arief Hidayat told a press conference as the news was announced.–AFP