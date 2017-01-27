WASHINGTON - The entire senior level of management officials at the US State Department has resigned – rather than serve under President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's job running the State Department just got considerably more difficult," the report said.

"The entire senior level of management officials resigned Wednesday, part of an ongoing mass exodus of senior foreign service officers who don't want to stick around for the Trump era."

The resignations included Patrick Kennedy, the agency's Undersecretary for Management who had served in the role for nine years. Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, resigned as well, the Post reported.

It is not clear whether the officials were forced out by the incoming Trump administration, but the changes shook up Washington — where Trump's approach to the foreign service had already raised eyebrows.

“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” David Wade, who served as State Department Chief of Staff under Secretary of State John Kerry, told The Post.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Trump's team had asked all politically-appointed US ambassadors to clear out of their posts by Inauguration Day, in what was seen as a break with precedent.

In a statement, acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that all of the politically appointed officers were asked to submit letters of resignation, something he said was typical in a transition.

"Of the officers whose resignations were accepted, some will continue in the Foreign Service in other positions, and others will retire by choice or because they have exceeded the time limits of their grade in service," Toner said in the statement.

"No officer accepts a political appointment with the expectation that it is unlimited," he continued. "And all offers that the President may choose to replace them at any time."

All four had previously served presidents in both parties.

The exiting officials join a number of others who have departed since President Trump took office last week. Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gregory Starr retired, and director of the Bureau of Overseas Building Operations Lydia Muniz left on Friday.

President Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, former Exxon Mobil CEO Tillerson, was reportedly at the State Department headquarters on Wednesday. At the time, the Trump team was looking to hire Tillerson's No 2 and three other officials as well as replace Kennedy.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said he was moving the Senate toward a vote on Tillerson.

"I'll be filing cloture on Secretary of State nominee Tillerson, which will ripen next week," McConnell told reporters during a weekly press conference.

The move would set up a procedural vote early next week and get Tillerson through Senate by the end of the week.

Democrats have been lining up against Tillerson, voicing concerns about his ties to Russia and positions on human rights.

THOUSANDS RALLY FOR MUSLIM, IMMIGRANT RIGHTS

Slogans of “No ban, no wall, New Yorkers for all” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” echoed across a New York City park as the local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations — a civil rights body — called for love and action from thousands of protesters gathered in solidarity under the arch.

The demonstration followed US President Donald Trump issuing executive orders on immigration earlier on Wednesday. The directives will suspend refugees from entering the country for a period of time, halt the issuing of visas from seven Muslim-majority countries, and encourage “immediate construction of a physical wall” on the US-Mexico border.

The order will also limit federal funding to sanctuary cities such as New York. More executive orders limiting immigration are expected to be signed in the coming days.

CAIR created the event “Emergency Rally for Muslim and Immigrant Rights” less than 24 hours before it was scheduled to start and over 8,000 people indicated they would attend on Facebook.

Congressmen and women cited the executive orders signed by President Trump as examples of oppression, racism and xenophobia that must be overcome.

One of the city officials that spoke to the crowds was New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. He said as he works with the financial dealings of the city, the crowd should be aware of the economic importance of immigrants.

In his impassioned speech to the crowd, Stringer said President Trump’s treatment of immigrants demonstrated a lack of understanding of their financial importance in the US.

Stringer said immigrants are responsible for 83,000 businesses in NYC; 44 percent are in finance, 50pc are in medicine and 54pc in entertainment. These businesses generate $100 billion per year for the city.

“Trump, you idiot, you don’t understand economics 101,” Stringer said to the cheering crowd. “This city would not be able to operate and function without the immigrant community. Those are the facts. As a Jewish American I want to see a united world and the best way to do that is to dump Trump and take to the streets.”

In Washington, Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders gathered at the national headquarters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to condemn expected orders by President Trump that would stop the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the United States and impose travel restrictions on visitors from several other Muslim countries.

CAIR co-founder and executive director Nihad Awad said such action “does not make our country safer.” Rather, Awad said, “it will hand a propaganda tool to our enemies who promote a false notion of an American war on Islam.”

“We’ve already seen an unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim bigotry in recent months,” said Awad, adding efforts to limit immigration from specifically Muslim countries would increase Islamophobic sentiment.

Trump’s approach to immigration, Awad continued, including his “multibillion-dollar monument to racism on our border with Mexico” as well as the expected travel ban, “flies in the face of the American inclusion that we all hold dear.”`

Rabbi Joseph Berman, manager of government affairs for the grassroots advocacy organisation Jewish Voice for Peace, agreed with Awad, pointing to the Holocaust and his own personal experience as the grandson of refugees as a warning.

Berman said one side of his family fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s, while his grandparents on the other side survived the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Though they were all lucky enough to receive asylum in the United States, Berman noted, there were “many who did not make it out and died as a result.”

“Make no mistake that suspending immigration [and] refugee resettlement will result in more deaths,” he said. “People will die in refugee camps.”

Trump’s orders, Berman said, “go against the most basic of human values” and are “an affront to us, an affront to all human beings, and an affront to God.”

Rabiyah Ahmed, of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, which advocates for the civil rights of American Muslims, reiterated the argument that such restrictions on immigration and refugee resettlement will create a “false sense of security.”

With “the continuing scapegoating of minority communities,” Ahmed said, “what Trump is saying is that, as president, he’s really not committed to upholding the values that we hold dear.”

Like Berman, Rev Steven Martin of the National Council of Churches offered solidarity with the Muslim community as well as other immigrants who will likely be affected by Trump’s policies.

“I cannot believe that state-sponsored persecution against a class of Americans is taking place,” he said. “Even though I’ve been watching it grow, I cannot believe it.”

Martin said the National Council of Churches, which represents roughly 45 million Christians from 38 religious denominations across the US, supports sanctuary cities and condemns “any attempts to define terrorism as a product of any one religion,” as well as “any attempts to place a religious test upon refugees attempting to build their new lives in the United States.”