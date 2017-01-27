ISTANBUL - The United States embassy in Turkey on Thursday warned against the risk of attacks against its citizens in the country after a rise in anti-American rhetoric.

Turkey has been hit by a slew of attacks over the last months claimed by militants and Kurdish militants that have left the country on edge.

In the latest strikes, 39 people were gunned down in an attack on New Year’s night claimed by Islamic State (IS) militants at an Istanbul nightclub.

Just three weeks earlier, 46 people were killed in a double suicide bombing claimed by Kurdish militants close to the stadium of the Besiktas football club.

The attacks prompted claims in the radical conservative press that the United States had a hand in the violence, although the allegations have been repeatedly and angrily denied by the embassy.

“An increase in anti-American rhetoric has the potential to inspire independent actors to carry out acts of violence against US citizens,” the embassy said in a travel warning.

It said new attacks could occur at major events, tourist sites, restaurants, nightclubs, shopping centres, places of worship, and transportation hubs.

An October order for family members of employees posted to the US Consulate in Istanbul to depart Turkey temporarily remains in place, it added.

Meanwhile, all US government travel to Istanbul is subject to State Department approval, it said.

This is based on intelligence “indicating extremist groups are continuing frequent and aggressive efforts to attack US citizens and foreign expatriates in areas of Istanbul where they reside or frequent,” it said.

Several Turkish officials and media outlets blamed the United States for the failed July 15 coup aimed at toppling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allegations ridiculed by Washington.

The alleged mastermind of the plot, the preacher Fethullah Gulen, lives in the United States but has denied any links to the putsch.

Washington has so far not yielded to persistent Turkish requests to extradite Gulen, increasing tensions in relations and rasing the hackles of Erdogan’s supporters.

In another sign of the poor atmosphere, Erdogan on December 27 accused the United States of supporting “terror groups” in Syria, even including Islamic State (IS) militants.

Meanwhile, Turkey on Thursday said it would watch closely new US President Donald Trump’s reported interest in setting up safe zones in Syria to house refugees, an idea that Ankara has pushed for months.

US media reported earlier Thursday that the Pentagon would be given 90 days to draw up a plan to set up “safe zones” in or near Syria where refugees from the nation’s civil war can shelter.

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu told reporters that Ankara would make an assessment after seeing what Washington proposed.

“What is important is what the result will be of this study, what type of recommendations will come out,” Muftuoglu told reporters in Ankara.

“Turkey has from the start suggested this. Jarabulus is the best example,” he said, referring to a Syrian border town taken in August by Ankara-backed Syrian rebels from militants.

Thousands of Syrians have since crossed back to Jarabulus, with the Turkish authorities emphasising a degree of normality has now returned to the town.

Ankara launched an ambitious military operation on August 24 against the Islamic State group (IS) and Kurdish militia forces to push them away from its border.

Supporting Syrian opposition fighters from different groups, the operation dubbed “Euphrates Shield” recaptured towns from IS including Jarabulus and Al Rai in northern Syria.

Currently Ankara-backed fighters are trying to retake the town of Al Bab but dozens of Turkish soldiers have been killed during weeks of intense battles.

Turkey has repeatedly called for a “safe zone” inside Syria supported by a no-fly zone, which it believes could help to alleviate the burden of accommodating Syrian refugees.

However Ankara was piqued by the at best lukewarm interest of the outgoing administration of Barack Obama in the safe zone idea, adding to tensions in relations.

According to Ankara, some 2.7 million Syrian citizens have sought refuge in Turkey from the almost six-year civil war.

Turkey says it has spent over $25 billion (23.3 billion euros) on the refugees since the start of the conflict in early 2011.