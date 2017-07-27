BAMAKO - A German helicopter with two crew members on board crashed in northern Mali on Wednesday in an apparent accident while monitoring clashes for the peacekeeping force, UN sources told AFP. The UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, has sent a team to the site to check for possible casualties and find out what happened, said spokesman Farhan Haq in New York. The helicopter cam down near Tabankort, south of Gao. UN diplomats separately confirmed that the attack helicopter and the crew had been supplied by Germany to MINUSMA.