The Indian Right-Wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organise Sankalp Diwas on August 13 to give a push to its dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ or the undivided India of the pre-Independence era, reported Hindustan Times.

The second sarsanghchalk of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) MG Golwalkar, who gave the concept of 'Akhand Bharat', believed that countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan which got separated from India due to political reasons would one day reunite to form an ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Talking to Indian newspaper, Hindustan Times, vice-president of VHP’s Kashi Pranth Puneet Verma said the programme was relevant this year due to the growing international pressure on Pakistan about militancy in Kashmir.

“I am sure Kashmir would never go with Pakistan. In the next term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Baluchistan and Sindh could reunite with India. As the BJP is ruling at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, the Akhand Bharat programme would be organised in a grand manner this year,” he said.

VHP’s sangathan mantri for Kashi pranth Mukeshji said the programme was organised every year on August 14 but since the VHP came into existence on the day of Janmashtami in 1964 and this year its foundation day is coinciding with 'Akhand Bharat programme', the event has been preponed by a day,” he said.

He said the activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal would organise meetings in every district of the country where discussions would be held to find ways to revive Akhand Bharat.

“For the last 20 years, we have been organising the programme on August 14 – the day of the Partition. The idea behind organising the programme is to apprise the new generation that some parts of Akhand Bharat still exist by different names. The people would be administered the pledge that they would work for a reunited India,” he said.