Hugging outside the White House Monday, President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded an increasingly close strategic partnership as the U.S. branded a top militant of Kashmir resistant as a "global terrorist."

Trump declared he was "true friend" of India and said relations between the two largest democracies have never been better. But there were some tensions in the inaugural meeting between the two populist leaders. On trade, Trump demanded fewer barriers for American companies exporting to India.

Speaking in the Rose Garden after their talks, Trump said: "Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism, and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organizations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism."

Modi, a Hindu nationalist but also leader of a nation with nearly 175 million Muslims, did not use the same, charged terminology. He stressed the importance of "doing away" with "terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens, apparently reflecting Indian concerns about militants based in Pakistan," India's historical archrival. He said the U.S. and India will enhance intelligence-sharing.

Hours before Modi's arrival, the State Department imposed sanctions on Syed Salahuddin, the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, the main rebel group that fights against Indian control in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). India's foreign ministry hailed the move