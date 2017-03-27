JODHPUR: According to NDTV, A 20-year-old woman was burnt alive in her village near Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday allegedly for protesting the cutting of trees - an incident that has generated anger and shock.

The police say the young woman, Lalita, had objected to the cutting of trees in her farm for the construction of a road near the village, around 100 km from Jodhpur. The row escalated and a group of villagers allegedly attacked her, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. She died in hospital this morning.

The police say they are investigating allegations that the sarpanch or head of her village, Ranveer Singh, was among those who set her on fire. 10 people have been named in the FIR or complaint.

Police officer Suresh Chaudhary told the news agency ANI: "The sarpanch and other people poured petrol on her and burnt her alive. The body is in the mortuary. We will arrest the accused soon, after a fair investigation."