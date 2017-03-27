Indian forces started shelling on a protest organised following the funeral of two Kashmiri youths in Indian-held Kashmir today, reported Waqt News.

According to details, thousands of Kashmiris attended the funeral prayers of these young men accused of being militants by the Indian military.

After the funeral, masses started protest against the Indian occupation of the valley. To disperse them, the Indian police and forces started shelling.

Rayees Ahmad and Farooq Ahmad from Shopian and Pulwama districts were killed as a result of ‘retaliatory’ firing of Indian forces in Awantipora, Pulwama district in Indian-held Kashmir.

Both were killed yesterday, reportedly in an ambush on Indian forces.