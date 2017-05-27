A suicide car bomber targeted vehicles belonging to members of the local police force campaign in Khost province, Afghanistan today, local officials said, reported TOLO News.

The local police force campaign members fall under the U.S-Forces.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the incident and said a it had been a suicide car bombing at a bus terminal in Khost city.

The incident occurred at about 08:30 am local time.

In addition to the 18 killed, six were wounded including at least two children, the MoI said.

The provincial governor's spokesman Mubariz Zadran said the explosion took place in the Mujahid square area in Khost.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.