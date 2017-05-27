According to Indian media outlet ANI, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the Indian Army could rape and abduct women if given additional powers.

"They (army) can do anything to anybody. If they see more than four people standing together, they can shoot them...They can take any woman and rape her, nobody has the right to question them. This is the state wherever the army is," Balakrishnan said.

The remarks by the Kerala leader came a day after Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that armed forces have been given a free-hand to take decision in war-like situations.