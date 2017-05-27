In another act of state terrorism, Indian Army killed 11 Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Pulwana districts, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), reported Waqt News.

According to Kashmir Media Service, The troops during continued violent military operations killed eight youth in Rampur and Uri areas of Baramulla and three others including Sabzar Ahmed at Saimoh in Tral area of Pulwama.

Indian army claimed that the youth were killed in encounters with troops. However, independent sources said that Sabzar Ahmed Butt and his associates were arrested first and later killed in custody.

Earlier, people staged forceful demonstrations in Saimoh and its adjoining areas to rescue Sabzar Ahmed and his two associates, who were trapped in a house, last night. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells and pellets to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Dozens of people were injured during clashes which were going on till reports last came in.

The residents of Saimoh said that the forces also destroyed two residential houses. They said that the troops also went berserk and broke windowpanes of mosques and residential houses.