According to Al Arabiya, Fatimah Baeshen has been appointed as the first female spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC.

Baeshan announced her new posting in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Baeshan was a director at the Washington based think tank Arabia Foundation. She joined the Arabia Foundation after having worked with the Saudi Ministry of Labor and the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning in Riyadh between 2014 and 2017.

Her focus areas included the labor market, private sector development, and women’s economic empowerment.

Prior to that, Baeshen worked as a consultant in socio-economic strategy for the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development.

She earned her master’s degree with a focus on Islamic finance from the University of Chicago, and her Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.