According to Tolo News, sources have confirmed as many as 20 rockets have landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport and surrounds in the center of Kabul.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for several explosions that targeted the area in and around Kabul airport on Wednesday hours after U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital, the group’s AMAQ news agency said, reported Reuters.

The news agency said “infiltrators” used SPG-9 rockets and mortars for the attack.

This comes just hours after US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg arrived unannounced in Kabul for talks with Afghan officials.

There were no reports of casualties or damage and Mattis was not near the airport when the rockets hit.

Officials say the airport and immediate area is being evacuated and all flights are cancelled for now.

Security forces are at the scene and officials said the Crisis Response Unit (CRU) is also in the area.