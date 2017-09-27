Saudi Arabia will allow women to drive, state media reported late Tuesday, citing a royal decree.

“The royal decree will implement the provisions of traffic regulations, including the issuance of driving licenses for men and women alike,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

A slow expansion of women's rights began under the late king Abdullah, who in 2013 named them to the Shura Council which advises cabinet.

Abdullah also announced that women could for the first time vote and run in municipal elections, which were held in December 2015.