MANILA - North Korea has appealed to Southeast Asian countries for support in its row with the United States to prevent what it warned could be a "nuclear holocaust", according to a letter obtained by AFP.

In the letter to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' secretary general, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho warned the situation on the Korean Peninsula was "reaching the brink of war" because of Washington's actions. He urged the ASEAN chief to inform the 10-nation organisation's foreign ministers "about the grave situation" on the peninsula "and give them a proper proposal", while criticising at length US-South Korean military exercises.

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests and tough rhetoric from Washington on the isolated nation's rogue weapons programme.

A copy of the North's letter, dated March 23, was obtained by AFP on Thursday ahead of an ASEAN leaders' summit in Manila where they are expected to discuss the situation on the peninsula.

"I express my expectations that ASEAN which attaches great importance to the regional peace and stability will make an issue of the US-South Korean joint military exercises at ASEAN conferences from the fair position and play an active role in safeguarding the peace and safety of Korean Peninsula," the letter said.

North Korea is known to have close ties with some ASEAN members, including Cambodia and Laos. However ASEAN has in the past spoken out against North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

North Korea has agreed to host a UN rights expert for the first time, granting access next week to the special rapporteur on disabled people's rights, the world body said Thursday.

Catalina Devandas-Aguilar is scheduled to arrive in the isolated nation on Wednesday following an invitation from Pyongyang, the UN rights office said in a statement.

Her visit "will be the first ever to the country by an independent expert designated by the UN Human Rights Council," the statement said.

A statement released at the end of an ASEAN leaders' summit in Laos last year expressed "serious concern" over North Korea's nuclear testing and called on it to abide by relevant UN Security Council resolutions meant to curtail its atomic programme.

Ri's letter appeared to be a highly unusual move. A Southeast Asian diplomat said that, as far as he could recall, it was the first time North Korea had written a letter seeking ASEAN's help on the issue.

It comes after Pyongyang's diplomatic ties with ASEAN member Malaysia were seriously damaged with the assassination in Kuala Lumpur in February of Kim Jong-Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean lader Kim Jong-Un. South Korea has blamed Pyongyang for the killing, accusing its agents of using a banned nerve agent.

Ri wrote in the letter that the annual US-South Korea military exercises justified Pyongyang's decision to develop its own nuclear weapons.

"It is a fact clear to everyone that when they deploy the means of nuclear strike that can drive the Korean Peninsula into a nuclear holocaust in just seconds... the nature of such exercises can in no way be defensive," the letter said.

Meanwhile, the United States pledged Wednesday to step up sanctions to force North Korea to resume dialogue over its nuclear program, but said it was not looking to bring Kim Jong-Un's regime to its knees.

After briefing senators at the White House, top US officials said President Donald Trump also aimed to pursue diplomatic measures with allies and regional partners.

"We are engaging responsible members of the international community to increase pressure on (North Korea) in order to convince the regime to deescalate and return to the path of dialogue," read a statement from Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Earlier, Admiral Harry Harris, who heads the Pacific Command, welcomed recent moves by Beijing to defuse soaring tensions between Pyongyang and Washington, and suggested a non-military solution remained the preferred outcome.

"It's critical that we're guided by a strong sense of resolve, both privately and publicly, both diplomatically and militarily," Harris said in Washington.

"All options are on the table. We want to bring Kim Jong-Un to his senses, not to his knees."

During a White House luncheon with UN Security Council ambassadors Monday, Trump "was very clear that he will be the president who will deal with" North Korea and that military action remains an option, a senior diplomat said.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster told the 15 ambassadors that "there would be a military solution even if they don't want to do it," the diplomat said.

The message was "ideally we do this peacefully and politically, which means through China. But if that doesn't work, there is another plan, which is through the United States," said the diplomat, who asked not to be named.

Separately, a senior administration official told AFP that the United States is considering adding North Korea to its list of countries that are designated as "state sponsors of terrorism."

US troops in South Korea began on Wednesday deploying a contentious anti-missile system in South Korea that has infuriated China.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is being set up on a former golf course in the southern county of Seongju, and its arrival was met by hundreds of protesters, some of whom clashed with police.

Harris said the THAAD system "will be operational in the coming days."

China fears THAAD will weaken its own ballistic capabilities and says it upsets the regional security balance.

Harris also said the Pentagon should weigh whether to install missile interceptors on Hawaii, which could be one of the first parts of the United States in range of an improved North Korean missile, in addition to existing interceptors in California and Alaska.

Pentagon officials have stressed to Trump that there are no easy options for military intervention in North Korea.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a former US military helicopter pilot who lost both legs in combat in Iraq, was dismissive of what she and colleagues heard at the White House briefing on North Korea.

"I could've gotten all that information by reading a newspaper," she told CNN. "It felt more like a dog and pony show to me than anything else."

Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the peninsula amid signs the North could be preparing for a sixth nuclear test.

The deployment drew widespread derision after it emerged that instead of steaming toward the peninsula, the ships actually headed in the opposite direction for a few days to train with the Australian navy.

Harris said the USS Carl Vinson strike group was now in the Philippine Sea just east of Okinawa, "in striking range and power projection range of North Korea if called upon to do that."

Congressman Mac Thornberry, who heads the House Armed Services Committee, said there is "tremendous confidence" among administration officials on dealing with North Korea.

In Pyongyang's latest display of its military capabilities, Kim oversaw the country's largest-ever firing drill to mark the founding anniversary of its military, state-run media said Wednesday.

Seoul held a large annual drill of its own, involving some 100 artillery pieces, 90 armored vehicles and 50 aircraft, as well as 2,000 South Korean and US troops, the defense ministry said.