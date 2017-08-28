NEW DELHI: A judge on Monday handed a 10-year jail sentence to self-styled ’godman’ Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, whose followers went on a deadly rampage after he was convicted of rape on Friday.

“The court has ordered 10-year jail term for the accused,” Ram Niwas, senior bureaucrat in charge of law and order in Haryana, told Reuters.

Before the verdict, Police issued orders on Monday to shoot protesters on sight ahead of the sentencing of a self-styled guru whose conviction for rape triggered deadly clashes last week.

The guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was on Friday found guilty of raping two women in a 2002 case, sparking protests by his supporters in various parts of north India. At least 38 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

Singh is due to be sentenced in Haryana later on Monday.

“We have issued shoot-on-sight orders if anyone tries to start a protest,” said Ram Niwas, a senior bureaucrat in Haryana in-charge of law and order.

Singh’s lawyer told Reuters his client was innocent and would appeal against his conviction.

Authorities imposed curfews in several areas of Haryana and Punjab, while the capital, Delhi is on alert.

Niwas said Singh would not be taken to court to hear his sentence. Instead, the judge who convicted him would be flown to the jail where he is being held in Rohtak town.

The prison has been transformed into a fortress, with journalists banned from approaching closer than a mile (1.6 km) and roads lined with barbed-wire barricades.

“A library in the jail has been converted into a courtroom,” said Rajiv Pant, an official in charge of prisons.

There was also heavy security outside the headquarters of Singh’s spiritual cult, Dera Sacha Sauda, a 1,000-acre (400 hectare) compound in Sirsa town in Haryana.

Thousands of his supporters are believed to be inside the compound although many left following a tense stand-off with soldiers.