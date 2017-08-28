BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said the Libyan coastguard should be supported in its efforts to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, but warned that rights abuses would not be tolerated. A day before a Paris summit on the migrant crisis, Merkel said the Libyan coastguard had to become capable of patrolling its waters and should be given "the necessary equipment to do its job".

"At the same time, of course we also consider it of the utmost importance that the Libyan coastguard adheres to international law, both in its dealings with refugees and migrants as well as non-governmental groups," she told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "Should any doubts be raised about this, then we will investigate the allegations," she vowed.

Over 2,300 have died attempting the crossing. "We cannot allow the business of people smugglers who have the deaths of so many on their conscience," said Merkel.