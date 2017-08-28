HONG KONG - A powerful storm lashed Hong Kong and Macau on Sunday, just days after a punishing typhoon swept through the region and claimed at least 18 lives. Both cities raised a Typhoon 8 signal -- the third-highest warning level -- early Sunday as severe tropical storm "Pakhar" made landfall in the region, where emergency workers were still battling to repair Wednesday's damage.

A total of 206 flights were cancelled and another 471 delayed because of the latest storm, while 44 flights had to divert, Hong Kong's Airport Authority said. Cathay Pacific, the city's flagship, said "cancellations, diversions and severe delays" were expected. All ferry services in Hong Kong were suspended until the storm warning was lowered in both cities in the early afternoon. A total of 236 trees weakened by Wednesday's typhoon were brought down by the latest storm in Hong Kong and there were 16 flooding reports.

No deaths were reported on Sunday but Hong Kong hospital officials said 62 people were injured. In Macau eight people were slightly hurt, a government spokesperson said. A Chinese cargo ship was sinking east of Hong Kong Sunday morning but all 11 crew members were rescued.

Pakhar brought winds of up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour to Hong Kong. Sunday is a holiday but on a working day the Typhoon 8 signal would have meant the shutdown of the stock market, schools and businesses.