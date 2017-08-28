JUBA - An American journalist has been killed while covering clashes between government and rebel forces in restive South Sudan, local officials and the US mission in Juba said on Sunday. Christopher Allen, a freelance reporter and photographer, was embedded with insurgent troops when fighting broke out in Kaya, near South Sudan's southern border with Uganda. A spokesman for the US embassy told AFP that "an American citizen" had died in the clashes, which also killed 18 others.