Srinagar :In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani has urged the Kashmiri people to remain cautious about deceitful politics of the puppet rulers.

According to press release issued on Wednesday, the APHC said that the Kashmiris were striving for a sacred cause and the puppet rulers wanted to derail their just movement by their shameful tactics. “On one hand, these rulers are very desperate to see us disassociating from our cherished movement and on the other, they in order to twist whole situation portray all our efforts as if we are very inquisitive to see roads and buildings being constructed, despite people’s struggle for freedom.”

The APHC urged the people to safeguard the sacrifices of their youth who have been blinded, killed and maimed. It said, development and construction is not a priority for subjugated nations but we as custodians of unparallel sacrifices rendered by our youth are obliged to pursue the footprints of our martyrs.

APHC asked the Kashmiris to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated under the garb of “Battle of Ideas” and said that thousands of ailing, elderly and teenagers were languishing in detention centers. The puppet rulers for their mean interests are on one hand, creating hurdles in legal proceedings and delaying the release of innocent people and on the other, trampling all ethics are issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri refugees, it deplored.

The statement said that the Kashmiris would resist all these unjustified and unlawful measures and it was obligatory for them to save their identity.

Meanwhile, the APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, in an interview said that there was no difference between National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party as both the parties were collaborators of India.