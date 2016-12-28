Dutch police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether the man believed responsible for last week's deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin may have travelled through the Netherlands.

Twelve people died in the Dec. 19 attack. The Tunisian suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri, was shot dead Dec. 23 by Italian police.

Netherlands national police spokesman Wim de Bruin said there were "signs" 24-year-old Amri had passed though the Netherlands on his way to France, and an investigation was ongoing.