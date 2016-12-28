UNITED NATIONS - Four days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israel over its illegal settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian territories, US President-elect Donald Trump has denounced the world body as a club for people to “have a good time.”

In a Monday afternoon tweet, Trump said that the UN has “such great potential” but it has become “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”The president-elect has already implied he will bring change to the United Nations once he is in the White House.

He has warned, “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th,” referring to the day he takes office.

On Friday, the Security Council passed Resolution 2334, which demands an immediate end to illegal settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories like the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The resolution was adopted by the 15-member body after the US refused to veto it, reversing its long-standing policy of shielding Israel from condemnatory measures at the UN.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to pressure the Obama administration to veto the resolution, but the US abstained from the vote, allowing the measure to pass.

On Sunday, a furious Netanyahu summoned US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro and a group of other foreign envoys over the Security Council's rebuke of Israel’s settlement policy. In addition, Netanyahu also accused US President Barack Obama of "colluding" with the Palestinians, and carrying out a “shameful ambush” by not vetoing the resolution against Israel.

On Monday, the Israeli ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, said Israel has “evidence” that Washington was “actually behind” Resolution 2334, adding that officials plan to provide the “evidence” to Trump.

"We will present this evidence to the new administration through the appropriate channels, and if they want to share it with the American people they are welcome to do it," Dermer told CNN.

According to reports, a day before the resolution was adopted in a 14-0 vote, Netanyahu successfully pressured Trump to convince Egypt, which proposed the draft resolution, to withdraw it. But New Zealand, Venezuela, Senegal and Malaysia resubmitted the proposal a day later, outmaneuvering the Israeli regime.

Trump said last year that he wanted to be “very neutral” on Israel-Palestinian issues, but as his presidential campaign progressed he started speaking disparagingly of Palestinians and often expressed his strong support for Israelis and the regime in Tel Aviv.

Trump's tweet Monday about the UN ignores much of the work that goes on in the 193-member global organization.