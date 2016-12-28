ANKARA: A Turkish court has put a broadcast ban on reporting of the investigation into last week's murder of the Russian ambassador to Ankara Andrei Karlov, state media said on Tuesday. A Turkish policeman opened fire on Karlov while he was delivering a speech at the opening of a photography exhibition, in an assassination that stunned Russia and Turkey. An Ankara court agreed to a request by prosecutors for a ban on broadcasting images of the assassination - which was caught on film - as well as the investigation itself, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.- AFP

This includes news concerning witnesses, victims or suspects in the murder.