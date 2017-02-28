At least 11 police force members were shot dead in their check post in Lashkargah, the capital city of Helmand province on Monday night, sources told TOLOnews.

The incident took place in Soorgudar area in Lashkargah's PD2 after a policeman opened fire at his colleagues at the check post.

The check post was one of the security belts in the city, the sources added.

The shooter made it to escapde after the incident, the sources added.

According to sources, the policemen newly moved to the city from Musa Qala district.

Security and local officials have not commented on the report.

Courtesy Tolo