In a significant sign that India is finally responding to Islamabad's peace overtures, the Indian government has decided to release 39 Pakistan's nationals currently languishing in Indian jails.

These included 21 prisoners who have served out their sentence in India and 18 fishermen.

Speaking to Indian media immediately after Islamabad released Indian soldier Babulal Chavan+ , Pakistan high commissioner to India Abdul Basit had said that Pakistan expected India to acknowledge the Chavan's repatriation and release 33 Pakistan nationals who were in Indian jails despite having completed their sentence.

Meanwhile an Indian official told media "We have identified these prisoners and with Pakistan confirming their nationality, they will be released on March 1

Courtesy TOI