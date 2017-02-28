JERUSALEM - Israeli aircraft hit targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday, hours after a rocket fired from the Palestinian territory slammed into southern Israel.

"Three bombs were dropped by the air force on a Hamas military base east of Nusseirat refugee camp," south of Gaza city, a Palestinian security source said.

The planes also made two raids against Hamas lookout posts along the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, and on a base of Islamic Jihad's military wing in the north of the strip, the source said.

Israeli tanks along the border fired at several targets. The Gaza health ministry said that a total of three people were lightly wounded.

Before dawn the Israeli military said "a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip hit an open area...in southern Israel."

Meanwhile, a Palestinian woman suspected of intending to attack Israeli guards at a West Bank checkpoint into Jerusalem was shot and injured by security forces on Monday, police said.

The 30-year-old woman walked towards the guards at the Qalandia checkpoint using the vehicle-only lane "all the time clutching her handbag in a way that made them suspicious", police spokeswoman Luba Samri wrote in a statement.

She had ignored repeated orders to halt and they opened fire.

The Palestinian woman was lightly injured and taken by Israeli ambulance for medical treatment, Samri added, without specifying if any suspect items were found in her handbag.

Since a wave of violence broke out in October 2015, 252 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have died.

Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, according to Israeli authorities, with others were killed during protests, in clashes or Israeli air raids on Gaza.

The rate of attacks has declined sharply in recent months.