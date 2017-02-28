WASHINGTON - A senior Chinese diplomat will be in Washington this week on the first official visit from China to the US since President Donald Trump took office, according to media reports.

State Councilor Yang Jiechi will exchange views with senior Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on bilateral ties and issues of common concern. He will also discuss the arrangements for a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump, The visit of Yang, the top diplomat in Chinese political hierarchy who has served as ambassador to Washington,coincides with the 45th anniversary of US President Richard Nixon’s ice-breaking visit to China in 1972, which paved the way for establishing diplomatic ties in 1979. Earlier in February, Tillerson had met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Germany.

Relations between the US and China experienced a brief but serious chill after Trump talked over the phone with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen following his election In November last year. China considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory and subject to its sovereignty. Trump caused even more controversy when he said he would not necessarily uphold the US’s “One China” policy, which has to do with recognizing Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.

The call and the subsequent remarks caused great unease in Beijing, and Chinese officials harshly criticized Trump.

Tensions, however, began to ease between the two governments when Trump later told President Xi in a telephone call that his administration would continue to honor the so-called One China policy.