ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Gilani paying rich tributes to the victims of Kupwara massacres on their anniversary, demanded impartial investigation into all the gruesome massacres by the international agencies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani thanked the people of Kupwara for observing shutdown on the anniversary of the Kupwara massacre and said it is heart wrenching to see the swelling number of widows and orphans in Kupwara district.

He said, “The spirits of people of Kupwara are commendable as during all this period they faced the worst situations at the hands of Indian armed forces. We are duty-bound to safeguard all the sacrifices offered by people.”

He said a few self-interested and unscrupulous persons are hell-bent to portray adverse impression about freedom movement, cautioning people against the evil designs of vested interests.

Referring to shutdown on the event of Kupwara massacre, Gilani said, “Pro-India stooges stand exposed and people revived their commitment with martyrs and freedom movement and pledged that they won’t backtrack from ongoing freedom struggle.”

Meanwhile, the authorities continued to disallow Syed Ali Gilani from offering Friday prayers, yesterday. An APHC spokesman said that since last four years, Syed Ali Gilani continues to be under house arrest and the situation remained unchanged as he is not being allowed to carry out his religious obligation.