MANILA:- Western governments are warning their citizens against travelling to nearly all of the southern third of the Philippines, citing the rising threats of terror attacks and kidnappings by militants. Fresh alerts from Britain, Canada and Australia were released this week after President Rodrigo Duterte extended military rule across the southern region of Mindanao until the end of the year to combat the militants. The Canadian advisory on Monday warned against visiting any part of Mindanao except for Davao, the biggest city in the south.–AFP