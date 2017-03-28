Indian Supreme Court has asked its government to consider means other than use of pellet guns to quell stone pelting mobs in Kashmir as it concerns life and death.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar also expressed concern over injuries suffered by minors involved in protests.

The top court asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to file a detailed reply on what alternate effective steps could be taken to deal with agitating mobs in Kashmir.

On December 14 last year, the Supreme Court had said pellet guns should not be used “indiscriminately” for controlling street protests in Jammu and Kashmir and be resorted to only after “proper application of mind” by the authorities.

A bench headed by the then Chief Justice T S Thakur had issued notices to New Delhi and Srinagar while seeking their replies on a plea about excessive use of pellet guns in the territory.