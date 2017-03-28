ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates announced Monday it has donated $54 million (50 million euros) to the Interpol Foundation, as the country prepares to host a joint forum on global security. The funds will go towards seven Interpol projects including counter-terrorism, cybercrime and drugs, an official statement said. "The threats posed by terrorism, organised crime and cybercrime are more complex and global than ever, requiring Interpol to play an even stronger role in international police cooperation," said Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock.