India's Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said Sunday the country needs to enhance its defence preparedness to the optimum level owing to its geographical location, Indian media reported.

"India is a country which is geographically located in a region which isn't free from trouble. We have a neighbour, who, for almost seven decades, has perpetuated a security threat as far as India is concerned," Jaitley said in a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours are tense with border skirmishes occasionally taking place along the heavily militarised frontier that divided the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Both countries have also been at odds over an Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who Pakistan has sentenced to death on charges of spying. India has taken the case to the International Court of Justice.