In a protest against recent sale of cows for slaughter by Modi government, different political parties of India arranged special ‘beef parties’.

According to details, Communist Party of India and Indian Congress Party arranged beef parties across Indian city, Kerala.

Numbers of protesters cooked beef on roads and offered it to people.

In Kollam district of India, a group of Indian Congress workers cooked beef in front of the DCC office. District unit chief of Congress, Bindu Krishna said, "Beef delicacies will be packed and sent to the head post office for delivery to Modiji."

In Kochi, Tourism and Devaswom minister of India Kadakampally Surendran participated in a 'beef fest', where bread and beef curry was served. In Thodupuzha in Idukki district, India, protesters took out a march with the head of a buffalo.

On Saturday, the Indian government banned the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across the country, reported Indian newspaper The Hindu.

Under a notification, titled the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, India, those who wish to sell cattle — bulls, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and camels — may do so only after they formally state that the animals have not been “brought to the market for sale for slaughter”.

At the same time, buyers of cattle at animal markets will have to verify they are agriculturalists and declare that they will not sell the animal/s for a period of six months from the date of purchase.