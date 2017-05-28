The Ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah, one of the seven emirates of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered on Sunday, the second day of the Islamic month of fasting Ramzan, the release of 53 inmates held in the emirate, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

By pardoning the 53 inmates, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of the UAE's north-eastern emirate of Fujairah, said "This move aims to grant them a new lease of life, and ease the suffering of their families," said the report.

"The released inmates are of different nationalities and had a proven track of good behavior," it added. Ruling Sheikhs in the UAE traditionally release scores of inmates in the Islamic month of Ramzan.

Earlier last week, the country's President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan ordered the release of 977 inmates ahead of the holy month, so that the inmates could return to their families at the beginning of the spiritual month which started on Saturday and will last for 29 days.