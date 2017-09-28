BEIJING: - Interpol on Wednesday approved the Palestinian Authority's membership bid, a new victory in its drive for international representation despite strong Israeli opposition. Israel lobbies hard against Palestinian efforts to join global organisations to advance their goal of statehood. It claimed victory last year when the Palestinian bid to join the global police body was suspended. Interpol approved the Palestinian application along with a bid by the Solomon Islands during its annual general assembly in Beijing. "New member countries State of Palestine and Solomon Islands bring INTERPOL's membership to 192," it said on its Twitter account. –AFP