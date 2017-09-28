Two Indian activists from the heavily militarised region of Kashmir on Thursday won Norway's Rafto Prize for human rights for their long-term struggle against violence in the disputed territory, the jury announced.

Parveena Ahanger, nicknamed “The Iron Lady of Kashmir”, founded and leads the Association of Parents of Missing Persons after her 17-year-old son was kidnapped by security forces in 1990. She hasn't heard anything from or of him since.

Her co-laureate, lawyer Imroz Parvez, founded the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) which promotes human rights and non-violence. It has documented the authorities' use of torture in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Parveena Ahangar and Imroz Parvez have long been at the forefront of the struggle against arbitrary abuses of power in a region of India that has borne the brunt of escalating violence, militarization, and international tension,” the Rafto Foundation said in a statement.

“Their long campaign to expose human rights violations, promote dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the intractable conflict in Kashmir has inspired new generations across communities,” it added.

The prize of $20,000 will formally be presented on November 5 in the western Norwegian town of Bergen.

According to the Rafto Foundation, between 8,000 and 10,000 people have gone missing in India-held Kashmir since the 1980s.