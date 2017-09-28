KABUL : An American airstrike on insurgents in Kabul Wednesday caused “several casualties” after a missile “malfunctioned”, Nato said, as US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visits war-torn Afghanistan.

The US strike was launched in support of Afghan security forces who had confronted militants after they fired a volley of rockets near the capital’s international airport. One person died and 11 others were wounded in the attack, according to Afghanistan’s interior ministry. “Tragically, one of the missiles malfunctioned, causing several casualties,” Nato’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

“Resolute Support deeply regrets the harm to non-combatants. “An investigation into the attack and the malfunctioning ammunition has begun.”

The Taliban and Islamic State’s local Khorasan province affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack which happened hours after Mattis arrived in Kabul along with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.