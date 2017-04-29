Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Muslim community must not politicise the issue of triple talaq and rather look for solutions.

Speaking at the Basava Convention in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “I request Muslim society not to politicise the triple talaq issue. Rather, come forward and solve the matter.”

Modi called upon the reformers of the community to fight against the suffering of Muslim daughters in the country and hoped on finding a solution on the issue.

“Muslim reformers will come forward some day and fight against the suffering of Muslim daughters to find a way forward,” he was quoted as saying by Asian News International (ANI).

PM Modi had earlier spoken on the triple talaq issue in April at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Meet in Bhubaneswar. India’s Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that, “The prime minister talked about Muslim women getting justice.”

“He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited,” Gadkari said while briefing reporters.

“We do not want that there is conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the prime minister’s spirit,” he said.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi unveiled translated volumes of Vachana, penned by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and other saints in 23 Indian languages. Today is Basavanna’s birth anniversary.