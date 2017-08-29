According to The Telegraph, A crowd of people were caught up in an "acid attack" at the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend.

The Metropolitan Police said a "mild acidic liquid" was thrown over a number of people at St Charles Square, near to Ladbroke Grove, just before 8pm on Sunday.

Three people reported "skin irritation" not thought to be serious, while two more were hurt in a subsequent stampede, when the liquid was thrown.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with it.

A spokesman said: "Some of the crowd in the area then quickly dispersed, causing injuries to two people, who have since received treatment from the London Ambulance Service at the scene.

"Three people have also reported skin irritation injuries, although these are not thought to be serious."

There have been no arrests, and police are working to identify who was responsible, the force said.

As the Carnival ended, police said there had been 313 arrests over the weekend, many relating to drugs and offensive weapons.

The two-day Bank Holiday festivities saw hundreds of thousands of revellers dance their way around the west London carnival route, while there were a number of opportunities for attendees to pay their respects to those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

More than 100 of the arrests - 112 - were for drugs offences, while there were 58 arrests for possession of an offensive weapon or knife/blade, 37 public order arrests and 17 common assault arrests.



Some 14 arrests for sexual offences were also carried out, and 17 arrests for assault of police officers.

The numbers are so far lower than in 2016, when more than 450 people were arrested across the two days of festivities.

A total of 28 officers received injuries this year, while police seized a number of knives, batons, CS spray and a hammer.

Overnight, more than 200 people, 30 refuse trucks and a large motorway vehicle to wash down the roads will be used by the council's contractors SUEZ to clear the streets where carnivalists partied just hours before.

By daybreak on Tuesday, an estimated 300 tonnes of rubbish - the weight of 25 London buses - will have been swept from the area.

Councillor Mary Weale, lead council member for communities with responsibility for carnival, said: "This year's Notting Hill Carnival was different to any other, the Grenfell Tower fire was something that we all thought about.

"However, it was heartening to see the numbers of people that came to carnival and the many who stopped and reflected at the minute's silence on Sunday and Monday.

"The challenge our council officers and SUEZ face clearing up after one of Europe's biggest street parties before people head off to work on Tuesday morning is a staggering task.



"I would like to thank all of them for their efforts."

Dozens of white doves were released to mark the start of the festivities on Sunday, in an emotional opening ceremony that included a performance of Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The colourful parade of floats and revellers halted for a minute's silence at 3pm on both days to remember those killed in June's deadly fire just a short distance away.

Those who marked the minute's silences included firefighters, who removed their helmets and bowed their heads outside North Kensington fire station, before being embraced, congratulated and thanked by carnival goers.

Both periods of reflection ended with spontaneous applause and cheers.

The Lancaster West estate, where the blackened shell of the tower stands, was fenced off from the main carnival procession out of respect for local residents and mourners.