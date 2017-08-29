French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that ensuring national security would be at the heart of France’s diplomatic activity and he set eradicating “Islamist terrorism” as his core foreign policy goal.

Following a policy based largely on ideological interests, France has in recent years been quick to intervene militarily in conflicts such as those in Libya, Mali and Central African Republic.

In his first annual address to France’s 170 ambassadors, Macron confirmed an already noticeable shift - promising to focus on initiatives that could bring concrete results, such as brokering peace talks in Libya and leading efforts to address Europe’s migrants crisis.

“I want France to propose solutions and initiatives when there are new crises,” he said. “The fight against Islamist terrorism is the priority of France’s foreign policy. France’s security is the main purpose of our diplomacy.”

French interventions in Africa and the Middle East have exposed it to attack by Islamist militants.

Gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris in November 2015 and over 100 people have been killed in other Islamist attacks in France in the past two-and-a-half years.