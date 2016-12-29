BUCHAREST - Romania's Social Democrats stepped back from a potential constitutional crisis Wednesday by making a second proposal for prime minister after their first choice was rejected by the president. "We have decided not to plunge the country into a new political crisis... As a result we have decided to make a new proposal," PSD chief Liviu Dragnea said after a meeting of his left-wing party.

The new candidate is Sorin Grindeanu, a 43-year-old former communications minister. The PSD's first choice was Sevil Shhaideh, who would have been Romania's first female and first Muslim premier. President Klaus Iohannis rejected Shhaideh, who is from Romania's small and well-established Turkish minority, on Tuesday. Iohannis gave no reason for his decision but there was speculation that Shhaideh's Syrian husband's background was the decisive factor. Dragnea, who cannot stand as premier himself because of a conviction, threatened on Tuesday to initiate proceedings to suspend Iohannis.

But on Wednesday Dragnea walked back on the threat, saying such action would be "irresponsible".

The PSD won a thumping election victory on December 11, barely a year after a deadly nightclub fire forced it from office. Together with the ALDE party it has a majority in parliament.