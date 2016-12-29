TOKYO - A strong earthquake struck northeast of Tokyo late Wednesday but there was no fear of a tsunami, Japan's meteorological agency said. It put the magnitude at 6.3, while the US Geological Survey measured it at 5.9. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), 18 km north-northeast of the town of Daigo. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, adding that no abnormalities were detected at nuclear power plants in the region.