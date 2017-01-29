PARIS/Tehran - The EU’s traditional power couple France and Germany expressed mounting alarm Saturday at key decisions by US President Donald Trump in his first week in office, saying they raised many issues of concern.

French President Francois Hollande vowed a “firm” response to a growing list of pronouncements by the maverick tycoon, including his encouragement for Brexit and suspension of all refugee arrivals.

Another EU founder member, Luxembourg, also said Trump risks bolstering “hatred towards the West” by slapping tight new controls on travellers from seven Muslim countries including war-wracked Syria.

Hollande spoke out a day after Trump - who has made clear he thinks other EU countries will leave the bloc - called Britain’s exit from the European Union a “wonderful thing”.

“When he talks about Brexit being a model for other countries, I think we must respond,” the French leader told reporters on the sidelines of a summit of southern EU nations in Lisbon.

Trump’s “protectionist” measures could “destabilise economies not just in Europe but the economies of the main countries of the world,” Hollande added. “And when he refuses the arrival of refugees, while Europe has done its duty, we have to respond.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May refused to condemn an order by US President Donald Trump suspending refugee arrivals, saying Washington was responsible for its own refugee policy.

“The United States is responsible for the United States’ policy on refugees. The United Kingdom is responsible for the United Kingdom’s policy on refugees,” May said at a news conference in Ankara, after being repeatedly pressed to give her opinion on Trump’s executive order.

“And our policy on refugees is to have a number of voluntary schemes to bring Syrian refugees into the country, particularly those who are most vulnerable but also to provide significant financial contributions to support refugees in countries surrounding Syria,” she added.

At a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, May had initially declined to be drawn into directly giving any comment on Trump’s order. Instead she praised Turkey for its hospitality in hosting some three million refugees from Syria and also Iraq. Yildirim however offered implicit condemnation of Trump’s move, saying throwing up walls will not solve the world’s refugee problems. “We cannot solve this refugee problem by putting up walls,” Yildirim said.

Yildirim insisted that with tens of millions of refugees worldwide, it was a problem which “could not be ignored” but had to be solved with greater cooperation between countries.

“We opened our doors, and if they come again, we would take them again,” he said, adding: “Regional problems cannot be solved by sweeping them under the carpet.” Yildirim added it would not be possible to make “assessments on hearsay” with regard to Trump’s order. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn condemned the tougher visa measures slapped on seven Muslim states: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“The decision is .. bad for Europe, because it’s going to strengthen even further the mistrust and hatred towards the West in the heart of the Muslim world,” he told the Sunday edition of German daily Tagesspiegel, excerpts of which were released a day in advance.

The French and German foreign ministers meanwhile voiced “concern” about Trump at talks in Paris.

“Welcoming refugees who are fleeing war is part of our duty,” France’s Jean-Marc Ayrault said following a meeting with his new German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel. “This decision can only cause us concern. But there are a lot of other issues that are causing us concern,” Ayrault, with Gabriel at his side, said.

Gabriel, whose country has welcomed hundreds of thousands of migrants, added: “For us it’s important that Germany and France visibly and in substance share joint positions as widely as possible.”

Trump was due to hold telephone talks Saturday with Hollande as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel - whose decision to admit so many migrants he called a “catastrophic mistake” - as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ministers also said they plan to contact Trump’s nominee for US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, once he is confirmed, “to discuss the issue point by point and have a clear relationship.” Hollande, speaking in Lisbon, added: “We must affirm our positions and then engage in a firm dialogue on what we think.”

One week into his presidency, Donald Trump was to speak by phone on Saturday with various world leaders, amid growing international alarm and a legal challenge over his moves to drastically limit Muslim immigration to the United States.

In a flurry of telephone calls that started early in the morning and was to last throughout the day, Trump was to speak from the White House with five foreign leaders: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, France’s President Francois Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The conversations give the US president an early opportunity to explain new policies that have baffled and unnerved much of the rest of the world - particularly his order to temporarily halt all refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travellers from seven Muslim countries including war-wracked Syria.

It also allows him to begin to develop ties with countries that have been close allies with the US in recent history, as well as Russia - a perennial foe, but a country with which Trump has said he is keen to improve relations. Trump’s pronouncement on Muslim immigration to the US makes good on one of his most controversial campaign promises to subject travellers from Islamic countries to “extreme vetting,” which he declared would make America safe from “radical terrorists.”

The decree suspends the entire US refugee resettlement program for at least 120 days while tough vetting rules are established.

The new protocols “ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.”

Meanwhile, no visas will be issued for 90 days to migrants or visitors from seven mainly-Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

US authorities wasted no time implementing Donald Trump’s order halting Muslim arrivals, detaining travellers arriving at American airports within hours of the US president signing the measures, media reports said Saturday.

The New York Times reported that airport officials as early as Friday night began detaining travellers, some of whom already had been aboard their flights when Trump announced his executive order. The order also laid the groundwork for what Trump has pledged will be the “extreme vetting” of visa applicants’ backgrounds - with some exceptions made for members of “religious minorities,” a caveat many see as a way to apply favourable treatment to Christians from majority-Muslim states.

US rights groups filed a legal challenge Saturday to Trump’s order. The suit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups after two Iraqi men were detained Friday night at John F Kennedy Airport in New York. It seeks their release on grounds they are being held unlawfully.

International groups and civil liberties organizations roundly condemned the measures. “‘Extreme vetting’ is just a euphemism for discriminating against Muslims,” said Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Romero said Trump’s order breached the US constitution’s ban on religious discrimination by choosing countries with Muslim majorities for tougher treatment. Ahmed Rehab, director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, told AFP his group would mount legal challenges to fight the order “tooth and nail.”

Many foreign leaders, meanwhile, were aghast over the new US policy.

Iran said on Saturday it would stop US citizens entering the country in retaliation to Washington’s visa ban against Tehran and six other majority-Muslim countries announced by new US President Donald Trump. “While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the US government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive US limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

“The restrictions against travel by Muslims to America... are an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular and will be known as a great gift to extremists,” said the statement, carried by state media.

The US ban will make it virtually impossible for relatives and friends of an estimated one million Iranian-Americans to visit the United States

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said it was no time to build walls between nations and criticised steps towards cancelling world trade agreements, without naming Trump.

“Today is not the time to erect walls between nations. They have forgotten that the Berlin wall fell years ago,” Rouhani said in a speech carried live on Iranian state television.

“To annul world trade accords does not help their economy and does not serve the development and blooming of the world economy,” Rouhani told a tourism conference in Tehran. “This is the day for the world to get closer through trade.”

Foreign airlines are barring Iranians from travelling to the United States following President Donald Trump’s temporary order barring visas for seven Muslim countries, travel agents in Tehran said Saturday.

Two agencies told AFP they had been instructed by Etihad Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines not to sell US tickets or allow Iranians holding American visas to board US-bound flights.

The news comes after Trump imposed tough new controls on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The new US president signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travellers from the seven countries.

Iran’s Aviation Organisation said have not issued any new instructions to Iranian airlines, which do not have direct flights to the Unites States in the absence of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

With more than a million Iranians living in the United States, many families are concerned about the implications of Trump’s visa ban.

An Iranian studying in California who was visiting home said Saturday that she could not return because her ticket had been cancelled under the new restrictions.

“I had a ticket for Turkish Airlines on February 4, but it has been cancelled,” the girl who did not wish to be identified told AFP.

“I’ve informed the university officials by mail and they were surprised. They are going to send me a letter so I can try fly from Europe.”

On Thursday, one of Iran’s most popular actresses said she would boycott next month’s Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles in protest at the US ban.

“Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017,” tweeted Taraneh Alidoosti, who stars in the Oscar-nominated “The Salesman”.