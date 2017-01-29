RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian authorities have launched a major operation to stem the prison violence that has hit the country, seizing weapons and drugs at a facility where nearly three dozen inmates died in a riot this month. The defense ministry said 335 soldiers were involved in the search of Monte Cristo Farm Penitentiary in northern Roraima state that began Friday morning. It said 136 bladed weapons and a combined 1.2 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana were confiscated. "Weapons, ammunition and knives in prisons are factors that do nothing but increase tragedy, adding unacceptable savagery," Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told journalists.