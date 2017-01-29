ANKARA - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday signed a $125 million defence equipment deal with Turkey and promised to push for more trade between the NATO allies, but cautioned Ankara on human rights following last year's failed coup.

May, in Turkey after a trip to Washington where she met US President Donald Trump, visited both countries for the first time as prime minister, promoting trade agreements to strengthen her hand in negotiations to leave the European Union.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace in Ankara alongside President Tayyip Erdogan, May called Turkey one of Britain's oldest friends and briefly touched on human rights, a sore point for Erdogan, who accuses the West of not showing enough solidarity following the July 15 military putsch attempt.

"I'm proud that the UK stood with you on the 15 July last year in defence of democracy and now it is important that Turkey sustains that democracy by maintaining the rule of law and upholding its international human rights obligations as the government has undertaken to do," she said.

More than 100,000 people have been sacked or suspended following the failed coup and some 40,000 jailed pending trial. The scope of the crackdown has worried rights groups and some of Turkey's Western allies, but Ankara says the moves are necessary to root out supporters of the attempted putsch.

May said the two countries had agreed to form a joint working group for post-Brexit trade and would step up an aviation security programme.

The two countries signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets.

May hailed the deal, which involves BAE Systems and TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries) working together to develop the TF-X Turkish fighter programme, saying it showed "that Britain is a great, global, trading nation and that we are open for business".

Erdogan told reporters that he discussed steps towards defence industry cooperation with May, and that he hoped to increase annual trade with Britain to $20 billion from $15.6 billion now.

May's government is keen to start laying the groundwork for bilateral trade agreements for when Britain leaves the European Union - a process that will take at least two years after triggering the formal divorce talks by the end of March.

May's spokeswoman has said Turkey would be the 13th country to set up a working group on trade with Britain.

The United Kingdom was the second-largest destination for Turkish exports in 2015, buying $10.6 billion in goods, according to IMF trade data. Only Germany imports more from Turkey.

Following Britain's June vote to leave the European Union, both sides are now looking to bring a new dynamic to relations, with London seeking to firm up post-Brexit trade deals with non-EU states.

May's visit is also seen as the first to Ankara by a top Western leader since the uprising, although then US vice president Joe Biden held talks with Erdogan in August.

Her visit came hours after Erdogan had hosted the American actress Lindsay Lohan - a keen supporter of Erdogan's vision of a multipolar world - in his vast presidential palace in Ankara.

May's spokeswoman said increased security cooperation, especially on aviation, and a new trade relationship post-Brexit would top the agenda at the talks.

Countering criticism from MPs that Britain was cosying up to Turkey while turning a blind eye to its human rights record, the spokeswoman emphasised that there were no issues May would steer away from.

"She thinks it's important - and in the UK's national interest - to engage with Turkey on a range of issues from defence and security cooperation to capitalising on trade opportunities," she said.

She added: "I don't think there are any issues that the prime minister is afraid to bring up."

The spokeswoman said Britain was quick to express its support for the Turkish government after the coup bid but indicated London was closely following the extent of the crackdown.

"We urge Turkey to ensure that their response is proportionate, justified and in line with international human rights obligations."

Around 43,000 people are under arrest on charges of links to the coup bid, which Ankara blames on the US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen. He denies the charges.

Ahead of May's visit, Britain's Trade and Investment Minister Mark Price held a series of meetings with Turkish ministers in Ankara.

Bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to more than $16 billion (14.9 billion euros) in 2015, Turkish figures show, with Britain the second most important country for exports and 11th in terms of imports.

Three months after the Brexit vote, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made a colourful visit to Turkey during which he said Britain was seeking a "jumbo free trade deal" with Ankara.

Noting that trade ties were already significant, Johnson said he was the "proud" owner of a Turkish washing machine and acknowledged that Britain's iconic Jaffa Cake biscuits were owned by a Turkish confectionary giant.

Back in the UK, MPs have urged May not to let her focus on trade overshadow human rights concerns over the crackdown in Turkey.

"The Conservative Brexit government is so desperate for trade deals with anyone but the mature democracies of the European Union that even the most unsavoury rulers are to be subjected to the prime ministerial charm," opposition Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney wrote in the Guardian newspaper.