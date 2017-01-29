SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir, the family of the 7th class student, Wamiq Farooq who was smacked by a teargas shell on his head during the 2010 uprising has said that they have been backing every procedure of the Judiciary for the past seven years to bring the culprits to the court of justice, but to no avail. Wamiq’s father, Farooq Ahmad, while talking to media said, “I will continue to fight till death against the culprits involved in the killing of my son."

Wamiq’s mother said that she is still waiting for her son. “I believe my son will come back home. Whenever anybody knocks our door I consider that it is my son who returned to his home from the playing field,” she said.

She appealed to human rights groups to come forward and take notice over such kind of happenings in Kashmir and urged them to take strong notice against the killers of innocent Kashmiris. “On January 31, congregational Fateha Khawani will be held at martyr’s graveyard Eidgah,” his father said.