SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir, a total of 8,587 people were arrested during the ongoing uprising in the Valley till January 22, the puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti confirmed it while speaking in the so-called Kashmir Assembly.

Mehbooba Mufti said this while answering to a question of National Conference member, Mohammad Akbar Lone in the House. She also admitted that 76 civilians were killed during the ongoing uprising. However, independent sources said that the number of such deaths was over 115.

Around 522 persons were detained under the draconian Public Safety Act as on January 21, she further said. However, Mehbooba said the details of injured persons, including those who lost their eyesight, is being compiled. She said that most of the detainees were released.