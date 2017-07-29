AHMEDABAD - Widespread flooding in India's western industrial state of Gujarat has killed more than 120 people and paralyzed infrastructure, officials said on Friday, with tens of thousands of cotton farmers also suffering heavy damage. Torrential monsoon rain and flooding in recent weeks have killed at least 300 people in western and eastern states, an official in the National Disaster Management Authority told Reuters in New Delhi. "Our teams are working in different parts of India with soldiers to ease the situation," said Deepak Ghai, an emergency room control officer.