TEHRAN - Iran has included the Kashmiris in the list of nations of the world who are oppressed. Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei speaking on the occasion of Eid, urged the ‘World of Islam’ to express disdain against oppressors of Yemen, Bahrain, and Kashmir.

The leader said: "The Islamic Nations are covered in wounds: Conflicts in Yemen, Bahrain, problems in all Islamic countries, are major wounds on the body of Islam. The World of Islam should explicitly support the people of Yemen, and express their disdain against the oppressors who've attacked the people in such horrible ways during the month of Ramazan."

He added: "The same is true for the people of Bahrain and Kashmir: Our people can back this great movement within the World of Islam."

Khamenei said just as we explicitly express our position against enemies and adversaries, the world of Islam-especially the elites in it-should follow this path and take a position towards seeking to please God, absolutely, even if it leads to dissatisfaction of the arrogant front.

Mirwaiz thanks Khamenei

Hurriyat (M) chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has thanked the supreme leader of Iran Ayotallah Ali Khamenei for calling on Muslim Ummah to support the freedom struggle in Kashmir.

"Welcome & appreciate the statement of @khamenei_ir calling on the Muslim world to support the just freedom struggle of the people of #Kashmir," said Mirwaiz, in a tweet.

"It is after a long time that the religious head of Iran openly supported Kashmir cause and condemned the state violence on Kashmiris in Ramazan," Mirwaiz told Greater Kashmir. He thanked Khamenei for his stance.





NNI